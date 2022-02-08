Malaysian-Chinese Influencer, Wen Wei, collaborates with Mandopop singer-songwriter, Jae Li, on moving pop ballad ”星”
Malaysian-Chinese Influencer and Singer, Wen Wei, collaborates with Mandopop singer-songwriter, Jae Li, on moving pop ballad ”星”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Chinese-Malaysian influencer, Wen Wei, shared her very first self-written single, “teenage dream” for the world to hear. Now, she is set to release a brand new duet titled: 《星》(or “Star” in English) with Mandopop singer-songwriter, Jae Li, who is fresh off releasing his song “LoveU Goodbye” in November 2021.
When discussing the meaning behind the song, Jae Li shares, “The song is about my friend’s pet who recently passed away. When I first read the lyrics, I felt deeply inspired by it as I thought of my precious cat, who passed away a few years ago. Wen Wei and I decided to turn it into a duet as she felt that she could relate to it as well when I showed her the lyrics. We feel for those who lost their pet or a loved one and dedicate this song to them.”
“The first time I read the lyrics, I immediately thought of my dog, Chanel, and I cannot imagine what life will be like when she passes away.” reflects Wen Wei. “Toby, the dog on our song cover art, shares uncanny resemblance with a dog I was very close to when I was young, which has recently passed away. Working with Jae on this single has been a pleasure as it has healed me in a way as well.”
As a result, their complementing tones and emotional approach on the recording shine throughout the song as they wish to provide comfort to those who have lost a loved one .
《星》 will be available starting 25th February 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, KKBOX and all other major music streaming platforms. The music video will also be made available on the same day on Wen Wei’s YouTube channel. Stay tuned!
Link to Release
About Wen Wei 官彣蔚:
Kon Wen Wei is a Malaysian Chinese influencer who started her career at 16 years old on YouTube. She is known best for her vlogs, song covers, and other lifestyle content. She has grown a healthy following on Instagram and YouTube. In 2020, she released her self-written debut single “teenage dream” which has amassed over 3 million streams on Spotify. She wishes to continue sharing her personal stories, high school memories, challenges, and her passions through her music and her platforms.
About Jae Li 李天赐:
Jae Li 李天赐 is an American-Chinese singer-songwriter who was raised in Singapore. Before becoming a solo artist, he wrote and produced music from Los Angeles for Taiwanese dramas such as 火神的眼泪 and also for Singaporean singer-songwriter, Gentle Bones. His songs are inspired by his unique past and personal journey through life, while his music is a blend of Eastern and Western influences, and he looks to bridge cultures with his music. Jae will continue to share his music with audiences through his solo singing career and connecting with the Mandarin music scene’s budding artists.
CREDITS
Wen Wei 官彣蔚 feat. Jae Li 李天赐 - “星”
Performed by Wen Wei 官彣蔚 and Jae Li 李天赐
Produced by Nic Lee and Jae Li 李天赐
Composed by Jae Li 李天赐
Written by Kelen 梁晓月
Arrangement by Nic Lee and Jae Li 李天赐
Darlene Malimas
Gushcloud International
+65 9298 0121
email us here