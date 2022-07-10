Visitor flow management enhanced at supermarkets to reduce risks as authorities second staff to maintain order

MACAU, July 10 - To implement the MSAR Government's epidemic prevention and control measures, Macao’s major supermarkets have adopted a temporary visitor flow management measure in order to reduce the risks of virus transmission. The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and the Consumer Council (CC) have been coordinating with various economic and financial authorities, seconding staff to supermarkets and, together with the staff of the Public Security Police Force, providing support in maintaining order.

It should be noted that, due to the confined environment of supermarkets, the visitor flow management measure aims to reduce the gathering of people at premises and reduce the risk of cross-infection caused by the virus transmission. Currently, there is a sufficient stock of basic necessities, such as rice, cooking oil, agricultural products and disinfection products, and their supplies and prices are stable. The various epidemic prevention measures thus will not affect the supply of livelihood commodities.

Sufficient supply of livelihood commodities

The DSEDT and CC have been maintaining close communication with suppliers and retailers to ensure the smooth functioning of the supply chains of all livelihood necessities. Currently, the stock of all types of food and grocery products is sufficient. The supply is also stable and the stock is constantly replenished. On the other hand, the stock and supply of canned food, instant noodles, liquefied petroleum gas, disinfection products and other household goods remain sufficient and stable.

Regular reporting of supermarket visitor flow

To better the visitor flow management, the DSEDT has launched a temporary supermarket queuing status enquiry webpage (https://www.dsedt.gov.mo/en_US/web/public/pg_sm_pc), which operates daily from 9 am to 10 pm to provide half-hourly update of the queuing statuses of Macao’s major supermarkets for public information.

Residents are recommended to consult, prior to going shopping, the information available on the above webpage for making the travel arrangement based on the real-time situation. In case of a large flow of visitors at the supermarket, consider shopping at non-peak times or at other stores nearby.

Residents urged to avoid going out and shop at non-peak times and rationally

The DSEDT and the CC appeal to the public to avoid going out unnecessarily. If there is a real need to purchase necessities, residents should purchase rationally and should not scramble or stockpile supplies. Residents should also reasonably allocate the time for purchasing necessities.

When entering supermarkets, residents should take personal protective measures, including wearing a KN95 mask and always keeping a distance of 1 metre from others, as well as observe the health authority's epidemic prevention measures by presenting the health code and scanning the venue code actively. After shopping, they should leave the supermarket and return home quickly in order to reduce the risk of virus infection.

Hotline set up for supermarket-related enquiries and reporting of malpractices via Consumidor Online welcomed

The DSEDT will launch a temporary hotline at 6886 6991 on tomorrow (10th) at 9 am. Residents who have enquiries about measures such as the visitor flow management measure at supermarkets may contact the DSEDT from 9 am to 10 pm.

If the public notice any anti-consumer right practices such as price-gouging, they may access the CC’s Consumidor Online electronic services platform (https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp) to provide information by text, pictures or photos, or report through the 24-hour voicemail service available on the CC’s hotline at 8988 9315.

Upon receiving the information provided by consumers, the CC will find out the real situation as soon as possible and, in case of suspected breaches of laws and regulations, will immediately relay the case to relevant competent authorities for investigation in order to protect consumer rights.