New positive cases between within 24 hours yesterday (9 July)

MACAU, July 10 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (9 July) include: 59 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 12 cases of close contacts, 16 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 6 cases among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,467 cases.

As of 08:00 today (10 July), a total of 18,943 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,932 close contacts, 10,746 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 840 secondary close contacts, 255 general contacts, and 759 accompanying persons.