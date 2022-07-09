Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Adha

AZERBAIJAN, July 9 - 09 july 2022, 10:10

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The post says: "I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the Holy Eid al-Adha! I wish you all the best of health, good emotions and a long life! Let there be many bright and happy days in everyone's life! May Allah accept all the sacrifices made during these blessed days!"

