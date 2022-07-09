Submit Release
Subsistence Team suspends service of supplies delivery for Edf. Yue Xiu Gardens (Red Code Zone) today

MACAU, July 9 - As the Subsistence Team needs to carry out screening and supplies delivery for the households of the newly added Red Code Zones today (9 July), the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households of Edf. Yue Xiu Gardens originally scheduled for 3 pm to 5 pm is suspended. Relevant households are advised to understand the measure and ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the site today.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has completed the large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the common spaces in the buildings newly added as Red Code Zones, and the set-up of temporary nucleic acid sampling stations and frontline coordination stations in the lockdown and precautionary zones. Screening and successive delivery of food packs and other supplies will be carried out. If the public have any enquiries about the pandemic prevention measures, they can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.

