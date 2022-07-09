A total of 14 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 08:00 in the 6th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 yesterday (8 July). As of 08:00 today (9 July), a total of 14 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 14 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A 8 July around 11:56 9 July around 01:58 Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall 8 July around 11:46 Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section) 8 July around 11:59 Colegio Mateu Ricci 8 July around 09:12, 20:21 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 8 July around 12:45, 18:46 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F 8 July around 19:03, 20:07 Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 8 July around 14:39 Kiang Wu Hospital 8 July around 15:49 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 8 July around 11:30 Pac On Ferry Terminal 8 July around 09:03

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.