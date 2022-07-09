A total of 16 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 15:00 in the 6th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced
MACAU, July 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 yesterday (8 July). As of 15:00 today (9 July), a total of 16 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.
The 16 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:
|
NAT station
|
Date
|
Time
|
Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A
|
8 July
|
around 11:56
|
9 July
|
around 01:58
|
Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall
|
8 July
|
around 11:46
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)
|
8 July
|
around 11:59
|
Colegio Mateu Ricci
|
8 July
|
around 09:12, 20:21
|
Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium
|
8 July
|
around 12:45, 18:46
|
Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F
|
8 July
|
around 19:03, 20:07
|
Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)
|
8 July
|
around 14:39
|
Kiang Wu Hospital
|
8 July
|
around 15:49
|
St. Joseph Secondary School 2
|
8 July
|
around 11:30
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|
8 July
|
around 09:03
|
Escola dos Moradores de Macau
|
8 July
|
around 21:10
|
Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion
|
9 July
|
around 07:33
All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.
The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.