The Social Welfare Bureau strongly urges the elderly in the lockdown area of the Fai Fu Building to stay at home

MACAU, July 9 - During service delivery in the lockdown area of Fai Fu Building in Fei Chi Kei Social Housing, the life support team spotted some elderly had left their homes and were moving freely between different floors of the building. As there is an increasing trend of positive cases in the Fai Fu Building, unnecessary  outing from the residence could easily lead to cross infection. The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) strongly urges the elderly to follow the rules of epidemic prevention, stay at home and not to leave home without permission, considering everyone's wellbeing. The life support team is available to help with all their daily needs. In particular, the family members of the elderly are urged to make more phone calls or video calls to care for the elderly and to advise them to stay home for their own safety and health and that of others.

