Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Eid al-Adha:

“Today, Muslim communities in British Columbia and around the world mark the end of the Hajj and celebrate Eid al-Adha. One of the holiest celebrations in Islam, Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice.

“We have all sacrificed a great deal over the past two and a half years. Through our efforts, we are now in a place where we can come together with friends and family to celebrate Eid al-Adha. For many, this will mean gathering to pray, share a meal and recognize life’s blessings.

“Eid al-Adha also marks a special occasion in the Christian and Jewish traditions, and reminds us that the values of service, love and sacrifice are shared by so many in British Columbia. Whether organizing a food drive, giving blood or lending a helping hand to those in our community, Eid al-Adha is an opportunity for all of us to remember our shared commitment to making life better for our friends and neighbours.”

“I wish a wonderful celebration to everyone observing Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!”