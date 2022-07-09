Suspects Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Third District.

In each offense below, the suspects forcibly entered a school at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 3:14 am, in the 1200 block of Clifton Street, NW. CCN: 22-095826

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately, 3:30 am, in the 400 block of P Street, NW. CCN: 22-096028

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/yLJuXeql610

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.