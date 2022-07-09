SSC eyes prompt detection of suspicious transactions

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI - The State Securities Commission (SSC) has said it will intensify monitoring of the stock market to promptly detect suspicious transactions in the remaining months of the year.

Restructuring the market and completing the legal framework and policies for the market development in a public, transparent, and disciplinary manner are also considered important tasks.

In recent months, Việt Nam's stock market has experienced periods of deep decline. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, the market faced sharp downward corrections. On June 30, the VN-Index and HNX-Index reached 1,197.6 points and 277.68 points, down 20.1 per cent and 41.4 per cent compared to the end of 2021, respectively.

Market liquidity tended to decrease, resulting in the average trading value in the second quarter hitting VNĐ20.49 trillion (US$877.21 million) per session, down 34.27 per cent from the average in the first quarter.

However, according to the SSC, since the beginning of the year, the average trading value of the stock market reached VNĐ25.44 trillion ($1.08 billion), an annual reduction of only 4.4 per cent.

A good level of market liquidity has been maintained, while a record number of new accounts opened and the net buying of stocks by foreign investors show that the market is still receiving interest from domestic and foreign investors, said the SSC. VNS

