THE DOLPHIN COMPANY BRANDS WERE RECOGNIZED IN THE TRAVELERS' CHOICE AWARDS
The Dolphin Company announced that four of its brands in two countries were awarded by Tripadvisor as Travelers' Choice Awards 2022.
Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel review website. For us, it is an honor that the brands of The Dolphin Company family are recognized for the unique experiences and service they offer.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, the Parks Operator with a global presence, announced that four of its brands in two countries were awarded by Tripadvisor as Travelers' Choice Awards 2022. Columbus Lobster Dinner Cruise, Selvática and Ventura Fly & Ride in Quintana Roo, Mexico, and Ocean Adventures in the Dominican Republic received this award that distinguishes the best tours.
— Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial Officer of The Dolphin Company
Each year, Tripadvisor recognizes attractions that consistently offer incredible experiences and obtain positive reviews and ratings from visitors who identify them as the best of the best. It is an exclusive group of service providers that are part of the most popular attractions around the world.
Columbus Lobster Dinner Cruise is an activity of Marina Aquatours, located in the Hotel Zone of the paradisiacal Cancun in Quintana Roo. It is a romantic tour in Cancun on a Spanish galleon that features a three-course dinner, live music, and a fantastic view of the Nichupte Lagoon. Selvática and Ventura Fly & Ride recently joined The Dolphin Company family.
At Selvática, visitors will find extreme activities such as Zip-Lines, Bungee Swing, ATV rides, and visits to cenotes. While at Ventura Fly & Ride, they will live an adventure in All-Terrain Vehicles, Zip-Lines, Hanging Bridges, Go-Karts, and much more.
On the other hand, Ocean Adventures is a natural Marina located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, which offers activities such as educational interactions with Dolphins, Stingrays, Sharks, catamaran rides, and speed boats, among many other experiences.
"Our range of activities is extensive: we have romantic, adventure, nature, relaxing, and extreme tours, but a common feature is that in each one, you will live a different and memorable experience," said Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial Officer of The Dolphin Company.
The Dolphin Company stands out for providing unique and unforgettable experiences with high standards to guarantee service and quality. Visitors, associates, and animals in their care have always been its priority, and recognitions such as this one encourage them to continue raising their level of excellence.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America, has
provided The experience of a lifetime; to more than 16 million visitors in its 35 Parks, Dolphin Habitats, and Marinas, around the world. It has a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy. The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while making its visitors aware of the importance of animal welfare and the preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit
www.thedolphinco.com
