Ernest Evans Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To Corpus Christi
Sunday 8:00 am - 9:00 am & 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Ernest Evans is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernest Evans is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on KSIX AM 1230 AM/ 95.1 FM and KEYS-AM "Newstalk 1440." As the host of the Safe Money & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Ernest started this incredible journey over two decades ago when a friend asked: "What do you know about "Revocable Living Trusts?"… "What's that?" was his response. After researching the subject, he understood why his friend was asking, and now, Ernest ask others the same question.
Ernest became a paralegal with a law firm and traveled across the great state of Texas, sharing an important way parents can protect their assets and how to pass a legacy to loved ones.
During his travels (beginning in 1998), sharing and teaching the importance of Estate Planning, he started receiving questions from clients on how to protect the family's retirement savings, especially from "Downturns in the Stock Market." It was hard listening to the moms and dads' stories of losing 20, 30, or even 50% of their retirement funds. "I felt their pain!". They worked long and hard to accumulate their retirement Nest Egg, which needed to see them through years of retirement and hoped to leave some to their heirs.
From that moment forward, Ernest made it a priority to help!
April 2000, Ernest became a licensed insurance specialist in the state of Texas, focusing on creating a "Safe Money" program for both pre-retirees and retired individuals…a program that allowed them to sleep well at night, free from worry, knowing that even when they wake up the following day and find the market had taken a huge downturn, their retirement funds were safe.
He named this company "Senior Texan Estate Planning Services" and set out to serve what is known as "The Greatest Generation." he still helps them today, and what a blessing it has been for him. In 2005 Ernest created "Legacy Concepts," focusing on his generation… the "Baby Boomers," also known as the "Sandwich Generation." Even though our ideals and goals differed from our parents', our concerns remained the same: Safety, Protecting retirement funds, and not running out of money before running out of time, with the freedom to enjoy our golden years of retirement.
Some two decades later, Ernest still has a passion for helping others. Now he is asked to help our kids: "Generation X"… and he loves it!
Join others who have benefited from listening to Ernest's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
