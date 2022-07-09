Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,172 in the last 365 days.

HNL Runways 4R/4L temporarily closed

Posted on Jul 8, 2022 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that Runways 4R and 4L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Incoming planes will be routed to Runway 8L which will lead to more noise over the Ewa plain.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed repairs are being made.

###

You just read:

HNL Runways 4R/4L temporarily closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.