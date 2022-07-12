Olympic Gold Skateboarder Nyjah Huston & Partners Launch First IRL/AR/VR DJ & Festival NFT Project, CHAOTIC DJS

Chaotic DJ's

Founded by Olympic Skateboarder, Nyjah Huston and Peeqglasses’ Daniel Benlulu, CDJ's is a Cutting-edge VR Experience as DJs Perform Remotely on Massive Stages

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaotic DJs, a collection of 10,000 unique Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) living on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as all-access passes into a chaotic fantasy world, offering users an elevated experience through live avatar performances, ultimately uniting the DJ, festival, and music community worldwide.

The Co-founders Huston and Benlulu, alongside investors Kliff Kingsbury (Head Coach for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots Superbowl Champion) and Joseph Isaacoff (Entrepreneur and Financier), have secured a partnership with New York based online learning program, Yellowbrick, that grants the opportunity for 5 free scholarships, to be given away every year, to the NYU | TISCH x Billboards Music Industry Essentials program for Chaotic DJs holders.

"Although skateboarding is my life, I have a huge passion for music. Throughout the past couple years I’ve been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets. We founded Chaotic DJs so that others like myself can interact with one another remotely as a community and in real life at our exclusive events," said Huston.

The Chaotic DJs platform is revolutionizing the DJ and festival/events industry by incorporating NFT and Web3 technology with an upgradeable roadmap allowing it to keep the community updated, engaged, and rewarded.

Comprised of four different animal avatars - a Tiger, Bunny, Wolf, and Ape, the collectible series of unique tokens come with real-world utilities, including:

-Music education and mentorship programs

-Backstage tickets to the top music festivals in the world

-Fully-paid invites to exclusive parties and events

-Studio recording and production sessions

-Day-in-the-life of high-profile celebrities and entrepreneurs

-Tickets to Chaotic DJs’ festival and club partners' Metaverse parties

-Dashboard app and social music platform to upload content, interact with and discover new artists and music sets

-Crypto and merch giveaways

“For those that know me, they can attest to my throwing some of the craziest parties ever. Along with our festival and club partners, Chaotic DJs will be doing exactly that multiple times a year and giving our community of established and aspiring DJs the opportunity to perform on the big stage. The greater the participation, the greater the reward. Expect the unexpected...it's going to be Chaotic,” said Benlulu.

About Chaotic DJs

Chaotic DJs is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs that live on the Ethereum blockchain and act as your ALL access pass into our Chaotic fantasy world. A community of DJs, aspiring DJs, festival throwers and goers, nightlife frequenters and people passionate about Web3, our utilities and tools will benefit each of you in one way or more. Our holders will have the opportunity to participate in IRL festivals, events & parties, live-streams, AR/VR, cutting-edge, innovative immersive experiences, HOLOGRAM performances and future Metaverse events. The bigger the participation, the greater the reward. Chaotic DJs - where the DJ, festival, and nightlife community all beautifully collide. #ALLDJsUnite #Beautifulchaos #Staychaotic

