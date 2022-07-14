Hilary Bricken and Jonathan Bench Named Super Lawyers Washington Rising Stars

Harris Bricken attorneys Hilary Bricken and Jonathan Bench have been named Super Lawyers Washington Rising Stars 2022.

SEATTLE, WA, U.S.A., July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Bricken attorneys Hilary Bricken and Jonathan Bench have been named Super Lawyers Washington Rising Stars 2022.

Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Washington state, selected via a peer nomination process and based on the results of independent research. Selected lawyers are those who receive the highest point totals during the nomination, research, and peer review processes.

Washington Rising Stars must be 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for less than 10 years. Selections for this honor are based on peer recognition and professional achievement. The Rising Star recipients represent the top 2.5 percent of up-and-coming lawyers in Washington State.

Hilary Bricken is one of the premier cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the United States, and is licensed to practice law in California, Washington, and Florida. As chair of Harris Bricken’s Regulated Substances practice group, she helps cannabis companies of all sizes with their cannabis related business and regulatory needs. Hilary was also recently named by Chambers as one of only two “Band 1” California lawyers. Chambers described her as being at the “cutting edge of cannabis” and “very prominent in the market." Hilary is also lead editor of the award winning Canna Law Blog.

Jonathan Bench regularly counsels business owners on international business transactions, particularly foreign direct investment. He has worked and consulted in the U.S., Asia, and South America and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese. Jonathan heads up Harris Bricken’s corporate (domestic and international) practice group and is an emerging expert in the fast-moving and complex Web3 ecosystem, including decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (defi), cryptocurrencies, coins and tokens, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and smart contracts. Jonathan has moved back to Utah where he helped form and is heading up our Salt Lake City office.

Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters-owned rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.