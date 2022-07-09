Migrants Prevented From Attempting Dangerous Water Crossing

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 489 migrants in four large groups and arrested seven migrants with the assistance of U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

On July 6, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from the USCG. Officers encountered seven subjects, including a small child, attempting to cross the ship channel east of Port Mansfield in a small inflatable raft. Agents determined the migrants are from Central America and unlawfully present in the U.S.