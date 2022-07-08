Submit Release
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe

 

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            July 8, 2022

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe 

 

 

On Friday, July 8, 2022, to the shock and horror of the world, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was assassinated. Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history. He was a strong leader and faithful ally to our nation. Abe was a great man who truly understood freedom and democracy. He will be remembered for his remarkable service and commitment to the people of Japan.

 

Pursuant to the President’s order and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on Sunday, July 10, 2022. 

 

Please see the proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. here.

 

