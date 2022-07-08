Governor Pritzker announces $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects throughout Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker today announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that will help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.





"Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities," Gov. Pritzker said. "Park projects don't just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too."





The grants announced today are through the state's Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). OSLAD grants can provide up to one-half of a project's funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.





The OSLAD program began in 1987 and has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state's Real Estate Transfer Tax.





A list of this year's OSLAD grant recipients and project information is below, sorted by county.









2022 OSLAD grant awards





Brown County

Mount Sterling Park District, Joel Oliver Memorial Pool improvements - $400,000





Champaign County

Champaign County Forest Presrve District, Dark Sky Trail and amenities - $294,000

Village of Fisher, Fisher Village Park redevelopment - $234,900

Village of Rantoul, Heritage Lake redevelopment Phase 1 - $400,000

Tolono Park District, West Side Park revitalization - $400,000





Clark County

Clark County Park District, campground addition - $211,500





Clinton County

City of Trenton, Trenton Community Park improvements - $315,000





Cook County

Alsip Park District, skate park redevelopment - $203,500

Chicago Park District, Marian R. Byrnes Park - $500,000

Cook County Forest Preserve District, Beaubian Woods outdoor recreation amenities - $1,150,000

Des Plaines Park District, outdoor nature lab and play park - $400,000

Dolton Park District, Blackstone Park Phase I - $400,000

Elk Grove Park District, Marshall Park - $400,000

City of Evanston, skate park at Twiggs Park - $400,000

Park District of Forest Park, Reiger Park - $400,000

Hanover Park District, Community Park - $319,700

Village of Hazel Crest, 1750th Street Park Phase II - $400,000

Hoffman Estates Park District, Beacon Point - $180,000

Kenilworth Park District, Townley Field - $400,000

Lemont Park District, Downtown Linear Park development - $400,000

Village of Lincolnwood, Flowers Park - $400,000

Mount Prospect Park District, Rosemary S. Angus Friendship Park - $400,000

Niles Park District, Pioneer Park - $400,000

Northbrook Park District, Oaklane Park renovations - $400,000

City of Palos Heights, Orchard Park development - $282,100

Park Ridge Park District, Hinkley Park - $400,000

Prospect Heights Park District, East Wedgewood Park - $275,000

River Trails Park District, Willow Trails Park - $400,000

Skokie Park District, Central Park - $400,000

Tinley Park Park District, Buedingen Park redevelopment - $311,500

Worth Park District, Peaks Park improvements - $146,500





Dekalb County

Sycamore Park District, Reston Ponds Park - $240,300





DuPage County

Addison Park District, Lake Manor Nature Preserve - $396,200

Bartlett Park District, Apple Orchard Community Park - $400,000

Bloomingdale Park District, Stratford Park - $250,000

Butterfield Park District, Glenbriar Park northwest development - $400,000

Darien Park District, Community Park - $400,000

DuPage County Forest Preserve District, Willowbrook Forest Preserve - $400,000

Glen Ellyn Park District, Ackermann Park-Lenox site addition - $400,000

Itasca Park District, Benson Park - $400,000

Lombard Park District, Four Seasons Park Phase 2 - $283,100

Medinah Park District, Thorndale Park redevelopment - $400,000

Oak Brook Park District, Autumn Oaks Phase II at Central park - $400,000

Roselle Park District, Turner Park - $400,000

Village of Villa Park, Lufkin Park redevelopment - $400,000

Westmont Park District, 314 N. Grant St. expansion acquisition - $90,000

Wheaton Park District, Briar Patch Park improvements - $317,500





Effingham County

Effingham Water Authority, Lake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park development Phase II - $400,000





Franklin County

City of Christopher, park renovation - $253,000





Greene County

City of Carrollton, Fry Park improvements - $200,000

City of Roodhouse, REZ Park improvements - $400,000





Jefferson County

Village of Bluford, COMBO-Village Park acquisition - $200,000





JoDaviess County

Blackhawk Park District, Meridian Park pool house project - $100,000





Kane County

City of Elgin, Millennium Park - $338,100

Kane County Forest Preserve District, Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve - $400,000

Village of West Dundee, Fairhills Park - $400,000





Knox County

City of Galesburg, HT Custer Park renovation - $360,000





Lake County

Buffalo Grove Park District, Prairie Grove Park - $400,000

Park District of Highland Park, Park Avenue access improvement project - $400,000

Lake County Forest Preserve District, Lakewood Forest Preserve redevelopment - $400,000

Village of Libertyville, Nicholas Dowden Park Phase 1 - $400,000

Waukegan Park District, Bevier Park renovation - $400,000

Zion Park District, Shiloh Park - $400,000





Madison County

Village of Hartford, COMBO w/ land donation, Lewis and Clark Tower Park - $90,000





McDonough County

Macomb Park District, Patton Park development - $360,000





McHenry County

Village of Algonquin, Presidential Park improvements - $400,000

Village of Spring Grove, Main Street Park improvements - $145,800





McLean County

Heyworth, Centennial Park playground and improvements - $64,700





Moultrie County

City of Sullivan, Wyman Park improvements - $381,800





Ogle County

Village of Davis Junction, Community Park expansion acquisition - $100,000





Perry County

City of Du Quoin, Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations - $390,500





Piatt County

Village of Atwood, COMBO-village park expansion - $15,000





Randolph County

Red Bud, Ratz Park revitalization - $400,000





Saline County

Harrisburg Township Park District, inclusive playground at soccer complex - $396,000





Sangamon County

City of Auburn, Union Park improvements - $400,000

Springfield Park District, Kiwanis Park redevelopment - $400,000





Shelby County

City of Shelbyville, ballfield enhancement project - $324,000

Village of Strasburg, park renovation - $318,000





Tazewell County

East Peoria, Levee Park Phase III spray pad and amphitheater - $400,000





Union County

City of Anna, Hadley's Haven - $400,000





Will County

Channahon Park District, Tomahawk Aquatic Center - $400,000

Frankfort Park District, Redevelopment of Windy Hill Park - $174,000

New Lenox Community Park District, Hibernia Park development Phase II - $400,000

Plainfield Park District, Redevelopment of Van Horn Woods - $400,000

Village of Romeoville, Romeo Crossing Community Park - $400,000





Winnebago County

Rockford Park District, Ray Wantz Memorial Playground development - $315,000

Roscoe Township, Founders Park - $337,300







