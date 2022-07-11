CAR BATH MOBILE DETAILING SELECTED FOR AIR FORCE ONE DETAILING TEAM
Southern California based Mobile Detailer Reaches Major Pinnacle
I am honored to be part of the Air Force One Detailing Team, and am looking forward to the experience.”ARCADIA, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving Arcadia and the San Gabriel Valley, Car Bath Mobile Detailing was selected as one of only 30 detailers to help preserve the Museum of Flight’s Air Force One.
— Jerome Holland
Founded by Jerome Holland, Car Bath Mobile Detailing started up two years ago (June 2020) based on his passion for all things automotive, and the amount of joy he receives from witnessing vehicles going from needing a bath, to looking better than they did the day they rolled off the production line.
“It’s just something that blew my mind the first time I saw it as a kid,” said Holland, “Like a true magic trick.”
In September of 2020, Jerome decided to take his passion to the next level, by entering the elite training program, “Detailing Success”, as offered by industry legend, Renny Doyle. Business has been non-stop in the Greater Los Angeles area ever since, and a reputation for consistency, top quality, and impeccable service did not go unnoticed by the selection committee.
“I am honored to be a part of this team, and am looking forward to the experience. It’s a big reminder of how important giving back is,” added Holland.
The Airforce One Detailing Team, including Southern California’s own Car Bath Mobile Detailing, will travel to Seattle’s Museum of Flight for a public display of care-and-preservation excellence. From July 10-17, 2022, they will service the Boeing VC-137B SAM 970 Air Force One, as well as some of the museum’s other significant, historic aircraft, including the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, and the Boeing 727 “Serial No. 001”.
Car Bath Mobile Detailing is based in Arcadia, traveling to customers’ homes to provide automotive care and preservation services, including Ceramic Coatings, and Interior and Exterior Detailing. More information is available on their website: carbathmobiledetailing.com/ .
