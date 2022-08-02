RED CLAY DETAILING HAS ANOTHER GREAT YEAR ON THE AIR FORCE ONE DETAILING TEAM
Atlanta-based Mobile Detailer Provides museum-quality service to historic aircraft
Every year we invite Yasir, and I put my hands together and say please, please, please let him say yes again.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta’s Red Clay Detailing again selected to the Finishing team on the Museum of Flight’s Air Force One Detailing Team.
— Renny Doyle
Founded by Yasir Waqaar, Red Clay Detailing has been cleaning and preserving cars for Metro Atlanta area customers for over 13 years. In 2016, Waqaar decided to take the exacting and intense courses, Detailing Success, as offered by industry legend, Renny Doyle. Based on his performance there, and his impeccable reputation throughout his home town of Atlanta, Waqaar was invited to join the Air Force One Detailing Team in 2017. Each year the team donates their hard work to clean, detail, and preserve select aircraft within Seattle’s Museum of Flight.
The Finishing team consists of the lead metal polishers. They develop the aluminum polishing process for the aircraft, which changes each year based on weather, aluminum condition, and other variables. They also assist with training new AFO team members.
When asked about his experience this year, Waqaar responded, “It's an honor to be a part of this whole project. Every year is different, we get to meet new people, but also have a little bit of a family reunion with returning members. It’s hard work, but it’s fun."
To which the always exuberant Doyle added, “Truly, the honor is ours. Yasir's skillset, his mind, his ability ... really, we had to insure it,” pointing to Air Force One behind them, “for $300 million this year. Every year we invite Yasir, and I put my hands together and say please, please, please let him say yes again.”
This year the Air Force One Detailing Team flew to Seattle once again, volunteering their work for a full week in July. They serviced the Boeing VC-137B SAM 970 Air Force One, as well as some of the museum’s other significant, historic aircraft, including the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, and the Boeing 727 “Serial No. 001”.
Red Clay Detailing is based in Atlanta, Georgia, providing automotive care and preservation services on site at their 858 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd location. Services include Ceramic Coating, Paint Correction, and Interior and Exterior Detailing. More information is available on their website: redclaydetailing.com .
Yasir Waqaar
Red Clay Detailing
yasir@redclaydetailing.com