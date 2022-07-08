Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

CANADA, August 7 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

“I was incredibly shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Canada condemns, in the strongest terms, this egregious attack and stands with the people of Japan in this difficult time.

“We greatly value our strong friendship with Japan – a friendship that was expanded and deepened under Mr. Abe’s tenure as Prime Minister. He was a dedicated, visionary leader and a close friend of Canada. We remain committed to the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region that Prime Minister Abe and I agreed to pursue during his visit to Ottawa in April 2019.

“Canada and Japan share a strong, unwavering commitment to our democratic values, including free and fair elections without violence or intimidation. This act of senseless violence during an election period is deeply disturbing. We will always stand against any form of violence, threats, and intimidation that undermine our democracies.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to former Prime Minister Abe’s family and friends, and to the Japanese people, as they mourn this tremendous loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.”

