Free Millennium Park Concert on July 14 Celebrates Chicago's Independent Music Community

Chicago Independent Venue League | CIVLChicago.com

Chicago's Ric Wilson, Tasha, Mario Abney & The Abney Effect Brass Band perform at CIVL summer concert, part of week-long, nationwide concert series

For the second year in a row, Chicago Independent Venue League, in partnership with DCASE, is proud to present some of Chicago's most promising artists at this summer's showcase.”
— Matt Woodburn, organizer and co-owner of The Chop Shop
CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) joins more than 400 independent live music and performing arts venues across the country to celebrate Independent Venue Week. Nearly two-dozen CIVL members will host a variety of programs July 11 - 17, 2022. Thursday July 14 marks the return of CIVL’s Free Concert at Millennium Park, this year featuring Chicago’s Ric Wilson (hip-hop), Tasha (indie, singer/songwriter), and Mario Abney & The Abney Effect Brass Band (New Orleans jazz/soul).

Chicago’s reputation as a world renowned live music hub is largely due to independently owned and operated music venues’ legacies of nurturing homegrown talent. Performers from every genre are afforded opportunities to earn national recognition. More than 50 CIVL member venues proudly represent Chicago’s culture of diverse performative arts.

WHAT: CIVL’s Independent Venue Week Free Concert at Millennium Park
WHEN: Thursday July 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601)
COST: Free
Details at CIVLChicago.com

Chicago Independent Venue League participating in Independent Venue Week:

Annoyance Theatre & Bar
Beat Kitchen
Berlin
Cole's Bar
Hideout
Lincoln Hall
Metro
Reggies
Schubas Tavern
Sleeping Village
Spybar
Subterranean
The Lincoln Lodge
The Promontory
The Wild Hare & Singing Armadillo Frog Sanctuary
Winter's Jazz Club

Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
+1 312-600-7380
ryan@desotostate.com

