Free Millennium Park Concert on July 14 Celebrates Chicago's Independent Music Community
Chicago’s reputation as a world renowned live music hub is largely due to independently owned and operated music venues’ legacies of nurturing homegrown talent. Performers from every genre are afforded opportunities to earn national recognition. More than 50 CIVL member venues proudly represent Chicago’s culture of diverse performative arts.
WHAT: CIVL’s Independent Venue Week Free Concert at Millennium Park
WHEN: Thursday July 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601)
COST: Free
Details at CIVLChicago.com
Chicago Independent Venue League participating in Independent Venue Week:
Annoyance Theatre & Bar
Beat Kitchen
Berlin
Cole's Bar
Hideout
Lincoln Hall
Metro
Reggies
Schubas Tavern
Sleeping Village
Spybar
Subterranean
The Lincoln Lodge
The Promontory
The Wild Hare & Singing Armadillo Frog Sanctuary
Winter's Jazz Club
