Renovated Day Program Building Celebrated in Ituna

Today, MLA for Melville-Saltcoats Warren Kaeding, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and day program participants in Ituna to celebrate the grand opening of a newly renovated Deer Park Villa day program facility.

The Government of Saskatchewan provided $338,000 in capital funding to renovate the day program building, which supports 20 people with intellectual disabilities.

"The capital investment into this day program means individuals will be provided the supports they need now and into the future," MLA Warren Kaeding said. "I want to thank Deer Park Villa for the work they do in supporting people with intellectual disabilities in our community."

Deer Park Villa began in 1989 when they opened their first group home and incorporated as a not-for-profit organization. They currently operate three group homes, a four-suite apartment complex, a supported independent living program, and this day program.

"This was a huge project and accomplishment for us. We are grateful for such a remarkable space that allows us to provide enriched supports to the individuals we serve. Our renovated facility has the potential for new programming initiatives that will enhance each participant's quality of life, which is the main goal and mission of our organization," Executive Directors of Deer Park Villa, Ruth Elaschuk and Amanda Beltrand said.

The renovation of the day program supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by providing community supports for people with intellectual disabilities. Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work that aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or e-mail clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

You can find the nearest office at saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

