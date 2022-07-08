Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Overnight Lane Restrictions Next Week in Moon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane closures on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday nights, July 11-13 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures in both directions on Business Loop 376 will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night between the eastbound Halverson Drive on-ramp and the I-376 Moon (Exit 57) interchange. Crews will conduct paving operations.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on this $6.09 million project which includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, signage and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project will conclude in the fall of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

