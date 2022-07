2022-2023 Staff Reporting guidance is now available at the Staff Reporting Resources page: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/.

All changes can be found in Appendix A: Change Summary. The most notable updates include two new Position Assignment Codes: 5190 – Substitute Teacher & 5330 – Activities/Athletic Coach

The 2022-2023 Staff Reporting collection should open in early August 2022.