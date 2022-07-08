Gov. Pritzker announces $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects throughout Illinois
"Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities," Gov. Pritzker said. "Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too."
The grants announced today are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). OSLAD grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.
The OSLAD program began in 1987 and has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. The program receives dedicated funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.
A list of this year’s OSLAD grant recipients and project information is below, sorted by county.
2022 OSLAD grant awards
Brown County
Mount Sterling Park District, Joel Oliver Memorial Pool improvements – $400,000
Champaign County
Champaign County Forest Presrve District, Dark Sky Trail and amenities – $294,000
Village of Fisher, Fisher Village Park redevelopment – $234,900
Village of Rantoul, Heritage Lake redevelopment Phase 1 – $400,000
Tolono Park District, West Side Park revitalization – $400,000
Clark County
Clark County Park District, campground addition – $211,500
Clinton County
City of Trenton, Trenton Community Park improvements – $315,000
Cook County
Alsip Park District, skate park redevelopment – $203,500
Chicago Park District, Marian R. Byrnes Park – $500,000
Cook County Forest Preserve District, Beaubian Woods outdoor recreation amenities – $1,150,000
Des Plaines Park District, outdoor nature lab and play park – $400,000
Dolton Park District, Blackstone Park Phase I – $400,000
Elk Grove Park District, Marshall Park – $400,000
City of Evanston, skate park at Twiggs Park – $400,000
Park District of Forest Park, Reiger Park – $400,000
Hanover Park District, Community Park – $319,700
Village of Hazel Crest, 1750th Street Park Phase II – $400,000
Hoffman Estates Park District, Beacon Point – $180,000
Kenilworth Park District, Townley Field – $400,000
Lemont Park District, Downtown Linear Park development – $400,000
Village of Lincolnwood, Flowers Park – $400,000
Mount Prospect Park District, Rosemary S. Argus Friendship Park – $400,000
Niles Park District, Pioneer Park – $400,000
Northbrook Park District, Oaklane Park renovations – $400,000
City of Palos Heights, Orchard Park development – $282,100
Park Ridge Park District, Hinkley Park – $400,000
Prospect Heights Park District, East Wedgewood Park – $275,000
River Trails Park District, Willow Trails Park – $400,000
Skokie Park District, Central Park – $400,000
Tinley Park Park District, Buedingen Park redevelopment – $311,500
Worth Park District, Peaks Park improvements – $146,500
Dekalb County
Sycamore Park District, Reston Ponds Park – $240,300
DuPage County
Addison Park District, Lake Manor Nature Preserve – $396,200
Bartlett Park District, Apple Orchard Community Park – $400,000
Bloomingdale Park District, Stratford Park – $250,000
Butterfield Park District, Glenbriar Park northwest development – $400,000
Darien Park District, Community Park – $400,000
DuPage County Forest Preserve District, Willowbrook Forest Preserve – $400,000
Glen Ellyn Park District, Ackermann Park-Lenox site addition – $400,000
Itasca Park District, Benson Park – $400,000
Lombard Park District, Four Seasons Park Phase 2 – $283,100
Medinah Park District, Thorndale Park redevelopment – $400,000
Oak Brook Park District, Autumn Oaks Phase II at Central park – $400,000
Roselle Park District, Turner Park – $400,000
Village of Villa Park, Lufkin Park redevelopment – $400,000
Westmont Park District, 314 N. Grant St. expansion acquisition – $90,000
Wheaton Park District, Briar Patch Park improvements – $317,500
Effingham County
Effingham Water Authority, Lake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park development Phase II – $400,000
Franklin County
City of Christopher, park renovation – $253,000
Greene County
City of Carrollton, Fry Park improvements – $200,000
City of Roodhouse, REZ Park improvements – $400,000
Jefferson County
Village of Bluford, COMBO-Village Park acquisition – $200,000
JoDaviess County
Blackhawk Park District, Meridian Park pool house project – $100,000
Kane County
City of Elgin, Millennium Park – $338,100
Kane County Forest Preserve District, Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve – $400,000
Village of West Dundee, Fairhills Park – $400,000
Knox County
City of Galesburg, HT Custer Park renovation – $360,000
Lake County
Buffalo Grove Park District, Prairie Grove Park – $400,000
Park District of Highland Park, Park Avenue access improvement project – $400,000
Lake County Forest Preserve District, Lakewood Forest Preserve redevelopment – $400,000
Village of Libertyville, Nicholas Dowden Park Phase 1 – $400,000
Waukegan Park District, Bevier Park renovation – $400,000
Zion Park District, Shiloh Park – $400,000
Madison County
Village of Hartford, COMBO w/ land donation, Lewis and Clark Tower Park – $90,000
McDonough County
Macomb Park District, Patton Park development – $360,000
McHenry County
Village of Algonquin, Presidential Park improvements – $400,000
Village of Spring Grove, Main Street Park improvements – $145,800
McLean County
Heyworth, Centennial Park playground and improvements – $64,700
Moultrie County
City of Sullivan, Wyman Park improvements – $381,800
Ogle County
Village of Davis Junction, Community Park expansion acquisition – $100,000
Perry County
City of Du Quoin, Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations – $390,500
Piatt County
Village of Atwood, COMBO-village park expansion – $15,000
Randolph County
Red Bud, Ratz Park revitalization – $400,000
Saline County
Harrisburg Township Park District, inclusive playground at soccer complex – $396,000
Sangamon County
City of Auburn, Union Park improvements – $400,000
Springfield Park District, Kiwanis Park redevelopment – $400,000
Shelby County
City of Shelbyville, ballfield enhancement project – $324,000
Village of Strasburg, park renovation – $318,000
Tazewell County
East Peoria, Levee Park Phase III spray pad and amphitheater – $400,000
Union County
City of Anna, Hadley’s Haven – $400,000
Will County
Channahon Park District, Tomahawk Aquatic Center – $400,000
Frankfort Park District, Redevelopment of Windy Hill Park – $174,000
New Lenox Community Park District, Hibernia Park development Phase II – $400,000
Plainfield Park District, Redevelopment of Van Horn Woods – $400,000
Village of Romeoville, Romeo Crossing Community Park – $400,000
Winnebago County
Rockford Park District, Ray Wantz Memorial Playground development – $315,000
Roscoe Township, Founders Park – $337,300