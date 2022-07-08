10th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for new ...

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene August 29, 30, and 31 to interview nominees to fill three new district judge positions.



The new judge posts were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 10th Judicial District is Johnson County.



Public interviews



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:



Johnson County Courthouse

150 W Santa Fe St.

Olathe, KS 66061-3273



The interview schedule will be announced once it’s finalized.



The nominees:

Trevin Way, Lenexa, shareholder, Simpson, Logback, Lynch, Norris



Jenifer Ashford, Prairie Village, district magistrate judge, 10th Judicial District



Amy Coppola Crawford, Milford, district magistrate judge, 8th Judicial District, Geary County



Phillip Ashley, Overland Park, special counsel, Bates Carey, LLP



Catherine Diane Singer, Overland Park, shareholder, GM Law PC



Stephanie Goodenow, Lenexa, Goodenow Law



Jason Billam, Olathe, Billam & Henderson LLC



Kevin O’Connor, Overland Park, district judge, 18th Judicial District



William Meyer, Overland Park, senior attorney, South Law, P.C.



Joann Woltman, Overland Park, case smart counsel, Littler Mendelson



Ashlyn Yarnell, Shawnee, senior associate attorney, Ronald W. Nelson, PA



Tel Parrett, Shawnee, Law Offices of Tel Parrett



Cynthia Cornwell, Overland Park, municipal judge, City of Overland Park



Curtis Tideman, Leawood, Lathrop GPM, LLC



John McEntee Jr., Leawood, senior trial attorney, Nationwide Insurance



Katherine Sinatra, Mission Hills, general counsel, eMoney USA Holdings, LLC



Catherine Triplett, Desoto, Triplett Law Firm, LLC



Jerry “Wally” Wallentine, Olathe, Martin and Wallentine



Kevin Breer, Westwood, Breer Law Firm, LLC



Brian Jenkins, Shawnee, Jenkins Law, LLC



Tonda Jones Hill, Lawrence, district attorney, Wyandotte County



Jadh Kerr, Lenexa, partner, Speer and Holiday, LLP



Michael McCulloch, Olathe, chief public defender, 10th Judicial District Public Defender Office



Curtis Sample, Olathe, The Law Office of Curtis M. Sample, LLC



Gary Willnauer, Stillwell, partner, Morrow Willnauer Church, LLC



Stefanie Benson-Hebberd, Overland Park, attorney, Jerold A. Bressel, Chartered



Michelle Carter-Gouge, Shawnee, senior counsel, CVS Health Corp.



Christopher Kopecky, Leawood, Kopecky Law, P.A.



Elizabeth Mellor, Overland Park, Law Office of Elizabeth Meller



Benjamin Long, Olathe, member attorney, Schlagel Long Rivera, LLC



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:





The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.



Nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



NOTICE: Nominees who reside outside Johnson County will only be considered for the positions if there is an insufficient number of Johnson County residents who are deemed qualified by the commission and willing to serve as district judge.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath, and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, Hon. Thomas Kelly Ryan, and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park; and Josie Herrera, Shawnee.