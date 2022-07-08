The 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Presents Peppered: Bullies Beware

Shocking Narrative Speaks On The Malicious Impact Bullying Can Have On A Child's Mental Health

Bullying builds character like nuclear waste creates superheroes. It's a rare occurrence and often does much more damage than endowment.” — Zack W. Van

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School should be a child’s second home, a premise to learn, and a safe space. However, reality speaks of something harsh and school is not always the safe zone it is intended to be. That is what inspires this eye-opening short story. Due to the heightened complexity of environmental distress caused by problems at home, influences of media, and a child’s lack of attention, now taking up spaces in the school.

The story of Lauren Cartright is an attempt to mimic the reality of a bullied victim. As the narrative started with a gloomy and bleak atmosphere, the mood developed to darker elements which led Pepper Candall to encounter a life-or-death situation on the bridge crossing the Minnesota River. The heavy rain caught Pepper driving by a car, causing him to flash the headlights toward the road. In surprise, she had seen a human figure, standing at the edge of the ledge. In an attempt to save a life, Pepper yelled at the woman without any intent to scare her. However, Lauren starts to crawl and jump... Can Pepper save Lauren’s life? Will Pepper change Lauren’s perspective on living life again?

Find out how our heroine puts up her sharpshooter rifle and stands up for helpless Lauren in Peppered.

J.J. Luepke has more than 12 years of experience in journalism. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in education and has had three award-winning poems published in various anthologies. She is an avid reader of murder mystery novels and lives in Minnesota with a spouse and three housecats. Luepke is joined by B.J. Gordon, a former truck driver who has hair-raising tales of her own to share. B.J. Gordon is a former with journalism experience. Gordon lives in Idaho with her spouse and enjoys storytelling with her 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great children. She also enjoys reading excerpts from Rock "N" Roll Reunion, a prequel to Peppered, to her book club.

"The plot of this story is riveting. I knew after the first couple of pages that it was going to be a very good book. Once I started reading it, I stayed in the chair until I'd finished it. Awesome book,” says R. Kramer, 23-year Veteran Legal and Classified proofreader at a newspaper in Wisconsin

Peppered: Bullies Beware

Written by J.J. Luepke and B.J. Gordon

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Los Angeles Times festival of Books | Featured Books | Authors Press