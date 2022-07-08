Mark and the Tiger's Story is his Own 'Hero's Journey'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

It is time for the world to experience the true magic of Los Angeles indie rock artist, Mark and the Tiger. The highly anticipated full length album from Mark and the Tiger is officially here. The album, ‘The Hero’s Journey’, is a concept piece based on the mono-myth paradigm of the same name, developed by Joseph Campbell. When you listen to the album from start to finish, it takes you through the entirety of the hero’s journey through the lens of Mark and the Tiger’s lived experiences. The artful storytelling and stunning vocals on this album makes for an emotionally beautiful experience with which listeners of all walks of life will be able to connect. This album, released on June 21st, is here for the world to experience.

Mark and the Tiger is the musical moniker of singer/songwriter Mark Haberland and his spiritual partner in crime, Jeffrey Lion (the Tiger). Together they are traveling the world making music, having adventures, and unraveling the mysteries of life!

Originally from Maine, Mark has lived in Los Angeles for the past 10 years and has spent that time on a spiritual journey to hone his music and himself. With equal parts Folk, Pop, and Rock & Roll, Mark’s music is a celebration of storytelling. His forthcoming album, “The Hero’s Journey”, was recorded at Revolver Studio in Los Angeles with the Grammy Award winning producer, Mikal Blue, and is set to arrive in 2022. It is the amalgamation of all his past work. A musical trip through Mark’s own Hero’s Journey. It’s equal parts shamanic journey and pop perfection.

Mark and the Tiger’s brand new album, The Hero’s Journey, is available everywhere you find music. Be sure to follow them on socials, and keep up with upcoming shows and other new work through his website!



