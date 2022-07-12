Cancer Survivors Convene Across the Globe to Celebrate Life, Raise Awareness on National Cancer Survivors Day®

Photo by Richard Hebhardt. Cancer Survivors Celebration of Life Walk hosted by Cancer Connection in downtown Juneau, Alaska. #NCSD2022 "There's No Place Like Hope" Cancer Celebration in Dallas, Georgia hosted by Wellstar Paulding Hospital and Paulding County Commissioners.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, cancer survivors and supporters gathered in communities around the world to celebrate the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 5, 2022, cancer survivors and their supporters gathered in communities around the world to celebrate the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® and to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship.

In the U.S. today, there are more than 17 million people living with and beyond cancer – and nearly 44 million people worldwide who have been diagnosed with cancer in the last 5 years. Last month, as part of the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®, cancer survivors and supporters in hundreds of communities across the globe came together to acknowledge these cancer survivors, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and to celebrate life.

According to the nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the annual celebration, “A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.” The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

From its small beginnings in the United States as a grassroots cancer survivorship movement in 1987, National Cancer Survivors Day® is now one of the largest cancer survivor events in the world, held annually on the first Sunday in June.

This year, on June 5, official NCSD events were held in 18 countries across 5 continents. In addition to the celebrations held across 45 U.S. states, international Survivors Day events took place in Bahrain, Canada, Guyana, India, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe, among other nations.

From parades and carnivals to health fairs and cancer awareness runs, each community celebrated in its own unique way. Collectively, these National Cancer Survivors Day® celebrations gave cancer survivors an opportunity to share their stories, connect with other survivors, celebrate personal milestones, and recognize those who have supported them.

In a welcome message shared with NCSD participants on Sunday, June 5, 2022, National Cancer Institute Acting Director Dr. Douglas R. Lowy stated, “We estimate that there are nearly 17 million cancer survivors in the United States, and that number is expected to continue to grow. This is a testament to the many scientists and clinicians who have dedicated years of research to uncovering new approaches to cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatments such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies. However, there’s always more to do. As more people survive their cancer, for longer, we’re learning more and more about the physical, emotional, and financial struggles that people with a history of cancer endure, along with the uncertainties that living with cancer brings.”

In addition to facing a serious illness, cancer survivors must contend with rapidly rising medical costs; inadequate insurance coverage; difficulty finding or keeping employment; and ongoing physical, psychological, and financial struggles that persist even after treatment ends. As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow, it is becoming ever more important to address the unique needs of this population.

“As many survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does,” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “Cancer survivors face ongoing, often long-lasting, hardships because of their disease. National Cancer Survivors Day® is the one day set aside each year to raise awareness of these challenges of cancer survivorship. While NCSD is certainly a Celebration of Life, it is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.”

To learn more about National Cancer Survivors Day®, visit ncsd.org.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, networking resources, and assistance to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be fruitful, rewarding, and even inspiring. NCSD offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s 17 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2022 was supported nationally by 2seventy bio, AbbVie, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Aveo Oncology, ConvaTec, Coping with Cancer magazine, Deciphera, Exelixis, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen Biotech, Mirati Therapeutics, Novocure, and SpringWorks Therapeutics.