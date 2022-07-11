Submit Release
17a-4’s Webex DataParser adds support for Webex Meetings in-meeting chats

17a-4 LLC

DataParser

MILLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17a-4, LLC has released a new version of Webex DataParser that now supports collection of in-meeting chats from Webex Meetings. DataParser is a leading compliance solution to bring third-party data into any archive or eDiscovery platform. Webex is Cisco’s chat and collaboration platform keeping teams connected through meetings, messaging, file sharing, whiteboarding and calling.

Webex DataParser now captures all chats; adding in-meeting chats to the already supported Webex Messaging chats including formatting, files, and meeting information. The new version of the Webex module of DataParser is in testing and will be generally available later this month.

“We are continuously updating DataParser to support new data types and features. Webex is an essential meeting platform used by many of our clients to do business and Cisco is a great partner. said Charles Weeden, Managing Partner of 17a-4.

DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users’ chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser’s processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive or eDiscovery platform.

All major archiving technologies are supported by DataParser allowing clients to leverage in house resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum. VMs are supported, including AWS and Azure. Message delivery options include the ability to send via SMTP into an archive, to a file location or a mailbox.
DataParser offers on-premise and cloud plans. Free trial licenses are available upon request. For more information about the upcoming DataParser releases visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Charles Weeden
17a-4 LLC
+12129491724 ext.
Webex DataParser

