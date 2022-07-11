Landmark Bar Brings Free Nachos for Happy Hour to Dallas

Submit Release
DALLAS, TX, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Entertainment Group – the innovative minds behind concepts like Theory Nightclub, Playground Bar, and Texas Republic – is at it again with the creation of the Dallas location of Landmark Bar & Kitchen.

SMU Boulevard will soon be home to a “come as you are” concept that will feature arcade and backyard games, “damn good” bar food, large dog friendly patio, cheap drinks and the largest TV Screen in the area measuring 130 square feet. Fort Worth has been home to the original Landmark Bar & Kitchen since 2013 and has become a landmark in its neighborhood.

Landmark offers the best happy hour in the neighborhoods it serves, the Dallas location will feature a free Nacho bar and $4 Titos, Jack, Frozens and Big Beers to wash it all down Monday- Fridays 4-7PM! Landmark prides itself as having “Strokes For All Sort of Folks” and has nightly programming to appeal to everyone in the neighborhood. From Karaoke, Music Bingo, Steak Night ($14.99 Steak and Loaded Potato on Wednesdays), Boozy Brunch and Live music, there is always something going on.

The 7,000 square-foot concept will have plenty of space for guests to bring their four-legged friends to join in on the fun. In addition to a dog friendly patio, Landmark will have dog toys, chews, and a special doggie food menu available for pups of all shapes and sizes.

“We wanted to give people in the neighborhood a new laidback place to hang out and have fun” said Sam Sameni, Principal of One Entertainment Group. “Landmark is such a fun and special concept. Great service, good food and drink offerings and there is always something going on. We will complement legendary bars Milo’s Butterfingers and Barley House on the block.”

Landmark is giving back to the neighborhood by offering $1 Drinks during opening week. Just go to LandmarkBars.com and sign up to get the special! Slated to open late July, Landmark will be located at 5609 SMU Blvd on the east side of 75 before Greenville Ave. It’ll be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information and daily happenings, visit LandmarkBars.com


About One Entertainment Group
One Entertainment Group is a full-service hospitality development, management and nightlife company based in Texas. The company currently owns and operates 11 locations in the Dallas Fort Worth Market. Concepts include Theory Nightclub, Playground Bar, Cutie Pies Pizza, Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Texas Republic, The Yard and Hot Chicks Chicken. One Entertainment remains a key player in the hospitality industry by capitalizing on ventures that raise the bar for service and customer experiences through unique offerings.

