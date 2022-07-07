Vote for the Big D’s Best ‘Rita at the Dallas Margarita Festival

Dallas Margarita Festival Vote for the best Margarita in Dallas Sample the Best Margaritas in Dallas and vote for your favroite!

Live entertainment, more than 10 margarita booths, trip giveaway to Mexico, food trucks and more set for Aug. 13

"We are excited to bring back our infamous Dallas Margarita Festival where the consumer votes for their favorite margarita and the restaurant with the most votes is crowned best Margarita in Dallas!” — Sam Sameni, Principal Texas Festivals

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who has the best Margarita in Dallas? Sample over 10 margaritas from Dallas’ best restaurants and vote for the favorite.

Margarita lovers won’t want to miss the Dallas Margarita Festival presented by Texas Festivals at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6 p.m., Margarita Lovers can go around and sample over 10 margaritas from Dallas’ best bars and restaurants and vote for their favorite. Yes, this is really happening. Here’s how it works:

1. Purchase a sampling ticket at MargaritaFestDallas.com

2. Receive a margarita sampling card and voting chip upon entry.

3. Go around to 10+ booths and sample over 10 margaritas from various Dallas restaurants. Previous participants have included Beto & Sons, On The Border, Meso Maya, MiCocina and more.

4. Drop a voting chip in the favorite margarita’s voting jar.

5. The jar with the most chips will be crowned “Best Margarita in Dallas!”

In addition to offering a margarita lover’s dream lineup, the festival will have street tacos, food trucks and Ferris Wheeler’s unforgettable BBQ, as well as a live dj, a 50-foot Ferris wheel and a beer garden. So guests can fiesta like there’s no mañana all day long!

One lucky partygoer will win an all-inclusive trip to Mexico! Every Sampling Ticket purchased gives one entry, every VIP ticket gives two entries and additional raffle tickets are $5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Children’s Charities. The winner will be drawn at 6:15 p.m.

Sampling admission includes a sampling card for 10+ margarita samples, one voting chip and one raffle entry to win the trip to Mexico. VIP Sampling is also available and includes access beginning at noon as opposed to 3 p.m., speedy entry to the festival all day, a sampling card, one voting chip and two raffle entries.

The festival will take place at Ferris Wheelers located at 1950 Market Center Blvd. in Dallas. Partygoers must be 21+ to attend. Dogs of all ages are also welcome. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MargaritaFestDallas.com or the Facebook event page.

About Texas Festivals

Texas Festivals is the curator and organizer of fun, safe and interactive Food/Drink/Music Festivals in the great state of Texas! Texas Festivals have hosted over 1200 events since 2009!