Open Book Extracts Expands Capabilities And Management Team To Boost Finished Goods Manufacturing

ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), an NSF, cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry’s most advanced and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced expanded operations and service capabilities for finished goods manufacturing to serve their global customer base more effectively. The new capabilities accelerate the pace of product innovation while significantly increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity and operational excellence.

Highlights of the expansion at the company’s headquarters in North Carolina include the addition of commercial equipment for high output production of tinctures, gummies, and softgels, as well as packaging automation. This expansion significantly enhances OBX’s ability to deliver its clients premium finished products with reduced lead times, and most importantly, within specification. Commercial production utilizing the expanded capabilities began in April 2022 with a soft introduction and is now being offered on all product lines.

The new capabilities support and enhance OBX’s existing concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV, alongside leading water-soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help clients commercialize a wide range of finished goods, from core gummies, tinctures, softgels, and capsules, to beverages, tablets, and aerosol sprays.

In support of the expansion, OBX has added over 30 new team members, including the following key hires:
• Gabrielle Krupp: Krupp joins OBX as director of sales operations. She previously served as director of insider sales and key account management at Folium Biosciences, and in sales management at E. & J. Gallo Winery. She brings critical expertise in strategic sales operations and product commercialization.
• Walter Rogowski: Rogowski joins OBX as finished goods production manager. He brings over 20 years of progressive operational and manufacturing experience in plastic processing, medical device, and tobacco processing, and was most recently with Santa Fe Natural Tobacco, manufacturer of the American Spirit brand.

Additional key hires include Lakey Walker as master scheduler ((formerly with Santa Fe Natural Tobacco, manufacturer of the American Spirit brand), Sara O’Neal as quality control scientist (RTI International), Lee Puryear as finished goods quality assurance specialist (formerly with Gloster), and Jonathan Wetzel as sales and customer service associate (GVB Biopharma).

“The expansion of our team and finished goods capabilities is our solution to rising supply chain delays and inconsistency,” said Dave Neundorfer, OBX's chief executive officer. “This investment not only expands our customer-centric offerings to support future growth, but also builds upon our history of quality, customer service, and the realization of our corporate mission to make products that work for the brands that care.”
For more information about OBX products and technology, visit https://openbookextracts.com.

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts aims to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of Ph.D. chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water-soluble technology, and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

