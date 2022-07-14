Ecotoll Launches Toll Payments for Rental Cars and Motorcycles

Toll payments for rental cars and motorcycles from your phone

Ecotoll’s newest feature and update now expands its pay-as-you-go toll payment services to rental vehicles, borrowed cars, and motorcycles.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecotoll, an app that allows you to pay for tolls in the State of California, has expanded its service offering and now allows its users to pay tolls for their rental vehicles, borrowed cars, and motorcycles.

The expansion comes after Ecotoll launched its pay-as-you-go toll payment services for private vehicles in California in early 2022. The pay-as-you-go service allows drivers to pay for tolls as they pass through toll roads and bridges without the need for pre-loading an account or having to get an additional toll transponder. Expanding drivers’ payment options has been especially critical following the Covid-19 pandemic where toll roads no longer offer the option of paying at the toll booth.

Ecotoll has identified rental car drivers as an underserved segment left with few options when it comes to toll payments. For rental vehicles, drivers are often charged a daily device fee by the rental car company for toll transponders, whether or not they use a toll road or pass a toll bridge during their rental period. Ecotoll now gives rental car drivers the same pay-as-you-go services it offers for private vehicles - eliminating the daily device fee charged by rental car companies and giving drivers the option to only pay when they pass through a toll road.

The same service for rental cars can also be used for vehicles being borrowed for a short period of time from friends or family; drivers can pay for tolls directly through their Ecotoll account rather than trying to keep track of toll charges and paying the tolls to the original owner of the car.

The newest update to the app that covers rental vehicles or borrowed cars features the ability to define the end date of the rental period. Whereas users previously had to remove or deactivate the vehicle manually at the end of the rental period, the latest update now automatically deactivates the vehicle on the specified end date of the rental period. The update was the result of listening to users’ input, as well as seeing a gap in solutions when it comes to paying for rental car toll charges

In addition to coverage of rental cars, Ecotoll has also expanded its offerings to cover toll payments for motorcycles. With an Ecotoll account, motorcycle drivers no longer need to carry around or attach a toll tag or sticker to their bikes in order to use toll roads and bridges.

For owners with multiple vehicles or who own both motorcycles and cars, the Ecotoll app allows users to add and remove vehicles, and manage payments for multiple cars, rental vehicles, and motorcycles all from a single account. This means drivers no longer need multiple transponders with multiple pre-loaded accounts, nor need to pay the more expensive pay-by-mail option.

As Ecotoll continues to expand its offerings to cover a wider range of vehicle types, it is also looking toward expanding its coverage to the EZ-Pass network before the end of 2022. With the anticipated coverage expansion along with other new features to be rolled out for the remainder of the year, Ecotoll is set to continue delivering on its promise of taking care of all things tolling.

With Ecotoll, drivers are now given peace of mind to travel without having to worry about how to pay for tolls, no matter what vehicle they are driving.

To learn more about Ecotoll visit www.ecotoll.io or email hello@ecotoll.io