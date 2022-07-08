Berlin Barracks / Multiple Offenses
CASE#: 22A3003835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 / 0605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mugford Road, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Selling/Dispensing Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic drug
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
During the month of July 2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police suspected that fentanyl was being distributed from a residence on Mugford Road, East Montpelier. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Gill was distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl from the residence.
On 07/08/2022, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks, Officers with Barre City PD, Officers with Barre Town PD, and Detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Gill’s residence. During the search of the residence, Troopers located approximately 38 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 gram of fentanyl, and regulated prescription medication. In addition, Troopers developed probable cause that Gill had previously sold fentanyl.
Gill was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Gill was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/08/2022 at 1300 hours and remanded to a correctional facility for lack of a $10,000 bail.
ACCUSED: Warren Gill
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Selling/Dispensing Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic drug COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 at 1300 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Custody transferred to Washington County Sheriff’s Dept.
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
