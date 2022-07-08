Berlin Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 / 0605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mugford Road, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Selling/Dispensing Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic drug

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the month of July 2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police suspected that fentanyl was being distributed from a residence on Mugford Road, East Montpelier. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Gill was distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl from the residence.

On 07/08/2022, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks, Officers with Barre City PD, Officers with Barre Town PD, and Detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Gill’s residence. During the search of the residence, Troopers located approximately 38 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 gram of fentanyl, and regulated prescription medication. In addition, Troopers developed probable cause that Gill had previously sold fentanyl.

Gill was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Gill was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/08/2022 at 1300 hours and remanded to a correctional facility for lack of a $10,000 bail.

ACCUSED: Warren Gill

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl, Selling/Dispensing Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic drug COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 at 1300 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Custody transferred to Washington County Sheriff’s Dept.

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Berlin, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861