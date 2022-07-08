Equator Super Combo Washer-Dryer Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

All-in-One Super Combo Washer-Dryer

The world-first, all-in-one combo can seamlessly wash and dry loads of laundry. It also features innovative Allergen, Winterize, Quiet, and Sanitize programs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its Super Combo Washer-Dryer 5500 CV (in white) has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of seven Equator products that won the coveted award. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“We are proud and honored to announce that our Super Combo Washer-Dryer 5500 CV was named as one of seven 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winners for our company,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As an organization that is consistently focused on providing the highest quality and most forward-thinking appliances for our customers, this award means everything to us.”

With its innovative, first-in-the-world features, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer 5500 CV was an easy pick for the Platinum Award. The unit features an impressive 18 pound laundry capacity, as well as an attractive exterior design. Operated using the model’s color-coded LED display, running the wash and dry cycle, as well as the special Allergen, Winterize, Quiet, and Sanitize programs, is effortless. Harnessing the energy efficiency of smart technology, the unit uses water and heat level sensors. This ensures that no water or electricity is wasted.

Other noteworthy features of the Super Combo Washer Dryer 5500 CV include a child lock, end-of-cycle chime, self-cleaning capabilities, and vented/ventless option.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the Equator Single Bottle Chiller, the PFF 07 Portable Fridge/Freezer, and the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.