“LUXURY ADJACENT with Artist TREW LOVE”
Mash Gallery presents “Luxury Adjacent”, on Saturday, July 9 from 6-9pm. Trew Love will be premiering her latest work and is thrilled to be a part of the show.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mash Gallery is proud to present “Luxury Adjacent”, a group exhibition opening on Saturday, July 9 from 6-9pm. Trew Love will be premiering her latest work and is thrilled to be a part of the show.
Trew Love’s inspiration to be a part of Luxury adjacent is inspired by the juxtaposition of Los Angeles culture: the place where those who have it all and those who don’t all share the same place called home. As we, as a culture, navigate the growing disparities between classes, this collection finesses the conversation about what is truly enough. Trew love debuts 18 new works of art inspired by LA culture and the economic realities of modern-day life. With a humorous and lighthearted perspective, the Luxury Adjacent collection addresses our excesses cleverly, and in a way that still appeals to our attraction to luxury itself.
Luxury Adjacent artfully captures the consumer culture by exposing its ridiculously glamorous and artificial approach to everyday life in a playful and lighthearted way. The clever use of bright colors and lively imagery evoke a seemingly comfortable and warm sentiment while simultaneously challenging our beliefs with a sense of unease.
Emotionally removed and coolly ambivalent, each artist in this exhibition uniquely questions what it means when we are addicted, yet unwillingly repulsed by the desire for all our pretty things. It’s a dialogue between the suggestion of an acceptance of the popular culture and a shocked withdrawal of its empty promises.
Participating artists include:
Trew Love
Marko Gavrilovic
Jon Pannier
Haleh Mashian
In Artists Trew Love’s past work, she has been lured into the pop art world. Her first collection, “Pop Life” was shown across the country alongside artists including Blek le Rat, Sheperd Fairey, Ben Eine, Risk, and Gregory Siff.
Late Trew was captivated by the political upheaval of the time and joined Revolution LA, an activist group in Los Angeles. Through her participation, she opened her world to the pains of communities less fortunate and realized that her role as an artist extends beyond making simply beautiful art. She wanted to deepen her creations to have a lasting impact as well.
Trew’s experience in activism fused with her pop art techniques birthed the concept for “Sugar Coated”- an art-meets-community-engagement platform whose mission is to raise awareness about serious social and political issues in a fun and approachable fashion.
In a world that seems to have so many dark corners, Trew’s work is a welcomed perspective that offers a new approach to activism that encourages awareness, participation and fun in the process.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
3107214912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other