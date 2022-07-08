Memo in Opposition Filed in Abortion Case

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed the State’s response to Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction ordered in the case challenging SB 174, otherwise known as the “Trigger Law”, enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court determined there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion.

From the Memo: “The Utah Constitution does not expressly protect a right to abortion. That much is clear from the Constitution’s plain text. Even Plaintiff does not dispute that conclusion. Nor does the Utah Constitution protect an implied right to abortion.”

Link to the complete Memorandum here.

