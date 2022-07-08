Sen. Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for July 8, 2022

We get many visitors to the State Capitol over the course of the year. There are often school groups wandering the halls, learning about state government and exploring our beautiful State Capitol. People come from all over our state to visit the State Museum or to meet with their elected representatives and discuss the issues that matter most to them. Others come from decidedly farther away than Missouri.

Lorena Rubiano-Jimenez meets with Sen. Mike Cierpiot and the governor during the bill signing for Senate Bill 745.

On June 29, I was able to meet with Lorena Rubiano-Jimenez, a teacher from Spain. She is part of a summer hosting program put on by the Jefferson City schools in which my director of constituent services, Denise Cantrell, is participating. The program allows students to practice their English, build international friendships and learn more about the state of Missouri. While Lorena was in the Capitol, she also had the opportunity to meet with the governor and attend the bill signing ceremony for my Senate Bill 745, which modifies state law regarding utilities.

It was great meeting with Lorena and learning more about her and her country. Overall, I hope we were able to make it a rewarding experience for Lorena, broaden her horizons and highlight the important work the Legislature does on behalf of Missourians. I wish her nothing but the best as she prepares to head back to Spain later this month.

I am honored to continue serving the citizens of the 8th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office in Jefferson City at (573) 751-1464. For information about committees or sponsored legislation for the 2022 session, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Cierpiot.