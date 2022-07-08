Lane Restriction on Interstate 81, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 north and southbound from Exit 165 (Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre) to Exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) starting Sunday, July 10 through Thursday, July 14 from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM for bridge patching work. The work will take place at mile post 167.1.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

