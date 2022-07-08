Iranian Singer Creates Music Inspired by Ian Urbina’s book, “The Outlaw Ocean”
So many tragedies are happening on these seas and oceans and unfortunately, they are hidden from the eyes of the people of the world.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Reza Yazdani explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina inspired by his book “The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier.”
— Reza Yazdani for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The music, released by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Yazdani is an Iranian singer, musician, composer, and actor. He has released twelve official albums and numerous single songs to date. His main instrument is the guitar, especially the electric guitar. He has performed live concerts since the release of his third album, Hiss, mainly in Milad Tower Concert Hall. The lyrics of his first album, Shahre Del, were all from Rumi's poems.
In an interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project, Yazdani discussed his creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“I recorded and tested many ideas in the form of melody and initial production, and shared my poetic ideas with a few songwriters to create the atmosphere that I wanted according to the stories in the book,” Yazdani said.
Yazdani was shocked by the disparity of reporting about concerns on land, rather than the sea, he said.
“About 70% of the planet is covered by water, and what is thought to be that 99% of the world's daily news is only about the lands,” Yazdani said. “So many tragedies are happening on these seas and oceans and unfortunately, they are hidden from the eyes of the people of the world.”
“Train to the Sea” by Reza Yazdani is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Media Team
Synesthesia Media
+ +1 404-434-4782
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Reza Yazdani - You've Rafted Me | The Outlaw Ocean Music Project