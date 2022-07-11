FASEB Earmarks $1.5 Million for Diversity and Inclusion Program
Initiative Encompasses a Suite of Programs for the Broader Life Sciences Community
We’re committed to driving diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity in FASEB and beyond.”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) today further advanced its diversity and inclusivity efforts by launching the FASEB Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) Program, the first-of-its-kind to provide a suite of diversity and inclusivity programs for working scientists throughout the life sciences. The program strives to build a scientific workforce that more fully reflects our increasingly diverse nation.
— Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, President of FASEB
“We’re committed to driving diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity in FASEB and beyond. Our unique, multifaceted approach will help us build representative leadership, create a work environment where researchers can bring their whole selves, and engage with the life sciences’ diverse communities,” said Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Iowa and FASEB President.
The DEAI Program is a key step forward in FASEB’s pursuit of diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity goals, which the FASEB Board approved in 2020. Four components comprise the DEAI Program:
• CARES (Career Advancement and Research Excellence Support) helps alleviate financial burdens associated with caregiving, enabling FASEB societies’ members to continue their scientific training, professional development, and career progression.
• LEAD (Leadership Engagement and Appreciation of Differences) pairs senior-level professionals with junior-level mentors so they can gain different perspectives of individual, group, and broader cultural views within the workplace and scientific research communities.
• SEED (Success, Excellence, and Enriched Development) enables FASEB members from historically excluded communities to come together to develop their leadership skills, build networks, share experiences, and access resources for career advancement.
• FRIENDS (Fostering Recruitment, Innovation, Engagement, and Diversity in Sciences) increases diversity among FASEB and its member societies by promoting career advancement of the biological and biomedical research workforce from historically excluded communities.
FASEB’s Commitment to Diversity
FASEB has long prioritized DEI within its business strategy and values, and it remains committed to developing programs that support historically excluded communities and help them navigate institutional barriers, thereby creating and maintaining an environment where all individuals are welcomed, valued, and respected within the life sciences.
In 2019, FASEB established its Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) Committee to help foster diversity and inclusivity in research, training, and professional environments within FASEB, its member societies, and the broader biological and biomedical sciences community. The Federation’s initial efforts included hiring dedicated full-time staff to assist with identifying and implementing initiatives and strategies to support FASEB’s DEAI Strategic Plan.
To further amplify its commitment, in 2021 the FASEB Board approved a $1.5 million investment to implement the DEAI Program over a three-year period. FASEB CARES and LEAD are now accepting applications from interested researchers and FRIENDS is an ongoing outreach effort. SEED will launch later this year.
“This program will show what is possible when an organization is guided by its core values and by evidence of what works. It supports our highest ideals of organizational excellence and commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. I am deeply honored to be connected with FASEB and with this new program,” said Frank J. Krause Jr., FASEB CEO and Executive Director.
For more information and application instructions for CARES and LEAD, visit the program page. For questions about the program, contact FASEB program staff at diversity@faseb.org. Follow the announcement on Twitter using the hashtag #FASEBDEAI or by following @FASEBorg.
About FASEB
FASEB is composed of 28 scientific member societies with 115,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members.
