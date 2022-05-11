FASEB and NIH Partner on DataWorks! Prize to Highlight Power of Data Sharing and Reuse
Prize Rewards Innovative Use of Data Sharing and Reuse and Advances Research Discovery
FASEB is championing an audacious vision of data sharing and reuse. Building a culture of data sharing and reuse in the biological and biomedical communities is part of this vision.”ROCKVILLE, MD. , USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) and the Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) today announced the launch of DataWorks! Prize. The prize will showcase exemplary achievements in biological and biomedical research that were made possible through data sharing and reuse.
Sharing and reusing scientific data openly has tremendous potential to catalyze new scientific discoveries. Exemplary data management and sharing requires innovative and interdisciplinary collaboration to maximize impact. The prize will recognize and reward research teams with exemplary and inspirational data sharing and reuse achievements.
“The launch of the DataWorks! Prize marks an innovative partnership between the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy (ODSS) and FASEB,” said Susan Gregurick, PhD, Director of ODSS. “The future of biological and biomedical research hinges on the ability of researchers to share and reuse data. Our goal is to incentivize creativity in developing best practices and strategies to share data and to further the NIH’s Data Management and Sharing Policy.”
To amplify and incentivize effective practices and stimulate significant community engagement around data sharing and reuse, the DataWorks! Prize will make up to 14 team awards in data sharing and data reuse categories. Submissions will undergo a two-stage review process, with final awards selected by a panel of NIH officials. Twelve winning teams will be recognized with a cash prize and will share their stories in a DataWorks! Prize symposium. Two winning teams will receive a nonmonetary recognition.
The Challenge
The two-phase challenge will award a total prize purse of $500,000 across 12 monetary winners. All prizes will be awarded to teams.
In Round 1, research teams will submit a narrative summary describing the catalytic impact of data sharing or reuse practices on their research. Up to 50 teams with the most compelling and impactful stories will be invited to participate in the second round of the challenge.
In Round 2, research teams will share a detailed story demonstrating the achievements and innovation that were made possible through data sharing or reuse. A panel of subject matter experts will review and score submissions in three categories: Excellence in Data Sharing and Reuse, Innovative Impact on Human Health, and Potential for Community Engagement and Outreach. There are two awards for exemplary data sharing practices and innovation in data reuse, as well as community recognition awards.
The NIH is sponsoring up to 12 monetary prize awards with a total prize purse of up to $500,000:
• Up to two $100,000 awards
• Up to four $50,000 awards
• Up to two $25,000 awards
• Up to four $12,500 awards
FASEB will award up two nonmonetary recognition awards as part of the 2022 DataWorks! Prize.
Eligibility to Compete and Win Prizes
This team challenge is open to anyone aged 18 or older. Team captains must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. International researchers can participate on a team with a team captain who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Some restrictions apply.
To accept the challenge, and for more information, visit www.herox.com/dataworks or www.faseb.org/dataworks
