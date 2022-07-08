Submit Release
Night Line Painting Planned in Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, will be doing nighttime line painting operations in the week of July 11.

Line painting, which is scheduled between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM weather permitting, is expected to happen, on the following roadways:

  • Interstate 80, westbound and eastbound, Ohio state line to Butler County border;

  • Interstate 90, westbound and eastbound, Ohio state line to Route 6N (Route 3006), east of Route 18 exits to west of Route 832 exits, and east of I-79 interchange to Route 531 exits; and 

  • Presque Isle State Park.

Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:

  • Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.

  • Don't drive on wet paint lines.

  • Don't pass the trucks in a paint train.

  • Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

Weather conditions often effect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.

Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available on PennDOT's website, www.penndot.pa.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #


