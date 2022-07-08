Night Line Painting Planned in Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, will be doing nighttime line painting operations in the week of July 11.



Line painting, which is scheduled between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM weather permitting, is expected to happen, on the following roadways:

Interstate 80, westbound and eastbound, Ohio state line to Butler County border;

Interstate 90, westbound and eastbound, Ohio state line to Route 6N (Route 3006), east of Route 18 exits to west of Route 832 exits, and east of I-79 interchange to Route 531 exits; and

Presque Isle State Park.

Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:

Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.

Don't drive on wet paint lines.

Don't pass the trucks in a paint train.

Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

