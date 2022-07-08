MDC to hold two Beginning Archery classes at the Busch Shooting Range July 14 and 23

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Archery is a sport that helps develop focus, discipline, and coordination. It’s an activity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime of target shooting. Archers can also embrace the challenges of archery hunting, offering them special time and opportunities to pursue deer and other game.

To help newcomers get started, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two Beginning Archery classes, both afternoon and evening options, during July at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

Both classes offer the same content and are open to those age nine and up. Each is free, however online preregistration is required at the links provided below.

These programs will introduce the fundamentals for safely and successfully shooting a compound bow, followed by hands on practice. The classes will cover the equipment, safety, stance, and shooting techniques. All archery equipment will be provided. Participants should meet at the static archery range at the Busch Shooting Range.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

