MarketsandMarkets Cloud Computing Crystal Ball Event - A Deep Dive Into Cloud Services Evolving Business Workflows
PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past decade has seen pioneering innovations in technology which have fuelled digitalization and the tremendous growth of the internet & smart devices culminating in the feasibility of companies & organizations being able to manage critical operations & workflows during the pandemic.
A huge factor during this period was the extensive usage of Cloud Services.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS CLOUD COMPUTING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 28th of July 2022 at 11 AM EST shall bring together a core group of industry leaders to discuss the stunning rise of cloud computing services such as IaaS, SaaS & PaaS, the endless possibilities to scale businesses through optimal and planned utilization of cloud models, the potential cybersecurity risks to sensitive data, the productivity gains through outsourcing to third party vendors & cost comparison with regard to the reliability of cloud services provided.
An opportunity to gain valuable insights into the industry as cloud computing develops before our eyes to an estimated $800 Billion market in the next 5 years.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• More than 55-60% of workloads are expected to be spread across multiple public cloud environment by the end of 2022. Do you think this trend is expected to persist in the next 5 years?
• As businesses continue to migrate to cloud, how important will be the role of third-party vendors who specialize in meeting specific use cases?
• What are the major obstacles faced by companies migrating their applications to container infrastructure? Is it the infrastructure or the process of modernizing the apps?
• Convergence of IaaS and PaaS service models & the large-scale modernization of existing business-critical applications.
• Rise in demand for ‘Edge Computing’ solutions. Wide adoption of serverless architecture.
• The increased demand & spending on public cloud services by enterprises post COVID-19.
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• ATUL ATHAVALE, Head of Cloud Ecosystem, HUAWEI
• DAVID PALMER, Global Platform Innovator Blockchain Lead, VODAFONE
• MV REDDY, Head - Cloud Services, JIO PLATFORMS
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses. The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS!
Ayush Kanitkar
