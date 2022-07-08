The Family Law Section Of The Florida Bar Donates $75K To The Florida Bar Foundation
Section's Charitable Outreach Initiatives Exceed $125K for 2021-2022 Bar Cycle
We’re proud that the dollars we allocate to charitable giving either directly or indirectly help the Florida families we work on behalf of every day.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Florida Bar’s Annual Convention last month in Orlando, The Family Law Section presented a check for $75,000 to The Florida Bar Foundation in support of their children’s legal advocacy programs. Since 2019, the Section has donated $650,000 to the Foundation, the largest Section contributor to the Bar’s nonprofit arm.
— Philip S. Wartenberg, Section Chair, 2022-2023
Immediate Past Chair Heather L. Apicella presented the check to Florida Bar Foundation’s Immediate Past President, Connie Bookman.
“We’re immensely proud of our partnership with the Foundation and we’re deeply grateful for the support of our Section members who help make this possible, year after year,” said Apicella.
The Family Law Section’s charitable giving has grown significantly over the years, enabling the Section to contribute more than $125,000 annually to various family law-related initiatives.
“We’re proud that the dollars we allocate to charitable giving either directly or indirectly help the Florida families we work on behalf of every day,” said Philip S. Wartenberg, Chair.
In addition to the annual contribution to the Foundation, the Section also contributes:
• Scholarships – Estimated at over $35,000 annually for the Board Certification Review Course and Trial Advocacy Workshop
• Chair’s Honorarium – Annual contribution of $5,000 to a charity or organization personally selected by the Section’s Chair (In 2022, the contribution was awarded to SOS Children’s Villages Florida)
• Florida Chapter Association of Family and Conciliation Courts – Annual $5,000 contribution.
• Surfside Family/Victims – One-time contribution of $5,000 in 2022.
• Complimentary Redbooks/Marital Review Course materials for all members of the judiciary, including Judges and General Magistrate & Child Support Hearing Officers in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits.
• Robust support for our many members who manage pro bono cases throughout the State.
About Family Law Section of The Florida Bar
Our mission is to promote the highest standards of professionalism and legal advocacy in the delivery of a wide array of services to Florida families as we seek the consistent, fair, and expeditious administration of justice.
Family Law Section of The Florida Bar is located at 651 E. Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL. For more information, call (850) 561-5624, visit familylawfla.org, or like/follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
