Growing Expertise: Avenga joins the AWS Partner Network

COLOGNE, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, DEUTSCHLAND, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avenga, a global engineering and IT consulting platform, has achieved AWS Select Partner status. As such, Avenga has proven its AWS expertise, capabilities, and engineering capacities in building cloud solutions on AWS. In addition, the company constantly develops its cloud practices to deliver even more value to its customers by transforming their technologies and businesses with the AWS cloud services.

AWS allows companies to obtain large-scale computing capacity without acquiring actual physical server farms and offers the opportunity to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. According to estimates of Synergy Research Group, the profitable cloud platform amounted to 33 percent of the worldwide cloud infrastructure market share in Q4 2021, with an industry total for the year of $178 billion.

“In this day and age, businesses need advanced cloud computing solutions to thrive. As an AWS Select Partner, Avenga has developed a strong track record of building applications, data, analytics, and ML solutions with the help of AWS services. As a result, we have maximized the benefits of working with the AWS cloud for many customers, from speeding up the development and improving time to market to optimizing infrastructure costs to creating new revenue channels in the digital-first economy”, says Jan Webering, CEO of Avenga.

Avenga is an experienced and reliable business partner with deep industry knowledge, especially in pharma, advanced manufacturing, and insurance and finance. Its 4.000 specialists operate worldwide and support global corporations and complex organizations in their digital transformation with projects along the entire digital value chain. The IT service provider has many world-renowned organizations among its clients, for instance, ABB, Allianz, Boehringer Ingelheim, Credit Suisse, GSK, and Santander.